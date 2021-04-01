Lincolnshire £6 million cannabis farm county's largest

A large scale cannabis farm uncovered in the Fishtoft Road area of Boston was found to have a street value in excess of six million pounds.

It's thought to be the largest farm ever uncovered in Lincolnshire. Housed within a 50,000 square foot unit, police say it has required the tireless efforts of a large number of staff.

Cannabis grows of this size are often linked with serious and organised crime and other criminality.

Detective Inspector Mark Seage said, “This was a huge challenge. It required the dedicated efforts of staff from a number of policing departments.

“Communities can also play a role in passing on any information they have about drugs in our county. The policing activity will have been noticed locally and we appreciate the support, patience and cooperation from residents.”

Three men, aged 20, 23 and 25 have been charged and were remanded into custody.

Elsewhere in the Prince Alfred Avenue area of Skegness, a residential premises was used to grow a large amount of Cannabis plants, which resulted in three arrests. These suspects have been released under investigation.