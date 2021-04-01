What are the rules in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire this Easter weekend?

Health officials and police are urging the public to "show respect" to others ahead of the first weekend in months with the stay-at-home order removed.

The Easter bank holiday will mark the first weekend since the third national lockdown began on 5 January that people can now leave home without a reasonable excuse - and officials are expecting an influx of visitors to the region's national parks, beauty spots and coastal towns.

Where can I go?

parks, beaches, countryside accessible to the public, forests

public and botanical gardens - whether or not you pay to enter them

the grounds of a heritage site

outdoor attractions at sculpture parks

allotments

public playgrounds

parks or village greens (including those that have freely accessible sports equipment - such as football goals)

Richard Webb, North Yorkshire's director of health and adult services said when visiting these places it's still important to remember to keep your distance.

Richmond Falls, last summer. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

"North Yorkshire has more than any other part of England so please make the best use of that. Spread out, stay local, discover the quiet places and avoid the crowded ones.

"Show respect for yourself, respect for others and respect for communities. That respect means all of us being careful as we enjoy some of our newly-restored freedoms."

Who can I meet?

Two households or six people can now gather. So you can meet friends or relatives as long as you stick to those limits. For example, a family could meet one pair of grandparents but not both sets at once.

If you're in a bubble this would count as one household

How far can I travel?

The "stay local" rule has replaced the government's "stay at home" guidance. This means that you will not be legally required to have a permitted reason to leave home.

Police no longer have the power to fine people for travelling too far, but the Government has said everyone should “minimise travel wherever possible," and stay within their local village or area.

People sunbathe in Skegness as the warm weather continues. Credit: PA

Can I stay overnight?Overnight stays are forbidden unless you:

are unable to return to your main residence

need accommodation while moving house

need accommodation to attend a funeral or related commemorative event, or following a bereavement of a close family member or friend

need accommodation to attend a medical appointment or receive treatment

need accommodation for work purposes or to provide voluntary services, or attend education

are a child requiring accommodation for school or care

are homeless, seeking asylum, a vulnerable person seeking refuge, or if escaping harm (including domestic abuse)

are an elite athlete or their support staff or parent provided the athlete is under 18 and it is necessary to be outside of the home in order to take part in training or a competition

What have the police said?

In Leeds a dispersal order has been put in place over the weekend as police crack down on anti-social behaviour in the city.

Working with partners Network Rail and Northern, the team, made up of uniformed and plain clothed officers, will be cracking down on railway trespass and ensuring children and young people keep safe and away from the railway.

North Yorkshire Police chief inspector Charlotte Bloxham said they will be discouraging visitors from travelling into the county over the weekend when patrols will also be stepped up to make sure people are sticking to the rule of six.

She said: "Our plea to everyone this Easter is to be extremely careful and keep following the regulations until it is safe to resume a more normal way of living.

"We have come too far and made too many sacrifices for this effort to be wasted now."

Humberside Police will be increasing foot patrols in hotspots and have reminded the public to “remain vigilant” despite the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Assistant Chief Constable Darren Downs said: "Over the course of the bank holiday, increased foot patrols and resources will be out and about to help keep everyone safe.

“We will be patrolling hot spot areas across Hull, East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire were officers will implement the 4E’s with Engage, Explain and Encourage being our focus."