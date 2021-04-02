Report by ITV News Calendar's Adam Fowler

On the first bank holiday weekend since restrictions were eased our region's seaside towns are braced for a surge of visitors.

East Riding council are encouraging residents to support local businesses which are reopening in a covid-safe manner. Extra covid wardens will be patrolling coastal areas.

North East Lincolnshire Council is also reminding visitors to Cleethorpes to act responsibly and keep safe in the resort.

The Council and its regeneration partner, ENGIE, put measures in place on Monday (29 March) to encourage pedestrians to social distance whilst out in Cleethorpes, emphasising that they would keep these measures under review and engage with local businesses.

These measures included introducing road closures for all traffic but maintaining access for blue badge holders.

Additionally, Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) are in place across the resort to stop irresponsible drinking. PSPOs are legal tools for police and Council officers to control anti-social behaviour by issuing on the spot fines or moving troublemakers away from certain areas and stop them returning for 24 hours.

Bridlington seafront on Easter Friday.

Under the PSPOs, fines can be handed out to individuals or groups who refuse to stop drinking or hand over alcohol if they are involved in alcohol-related anti-social behaviour.

The Council’s C

OVID team will be in the resort along with Humberside Police to advise members of the public about the guidance and regulations over the Easter weekend.

A spokesperson for North East Lincolnshire Council said: “We are still in a public health crisis. Covid-19 has not left us yet. We are doing all we can to keep people safe across the resort, and this includes restricting parking on the proms as well as dispersing groups that may be causing a nuisance.

“The Government’s roadmap is clear, and there’s another two weeks to go before non-essential shops reopen. The guidelines around Covid were introduced to prevent the spread of a serious respiratory condition which has tragically claimed the lives of millions of people. This is a matter of public safety and we need our resort to stay safe.”