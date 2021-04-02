Hundreds march through Leeds in 'Kill the Bill' protest

'Kill the Bill' protest in Leeds on Easter Friday.

Hundreds of protesters peacefully marched through the centre of Leeds in the city's first 'Kill the Bill' protest.

Crowds began gathering in Millennium Square from 1pm on Friday (02 April) for an organised protest against the new Policing, Crime, Sentencing and Courts bill.

Currently, police have to show a protest may result in “serious public disorder, serious damage to property or serious disruption to the life of the community” before they are able to put restrictions on it.

They also need to prove protesters know they’ve been told to move on.

The new bill would mean permission for protests needs to be granted in advance and protesters could be fined £2,500 if they go ahead with a protest without permission.

There were around 400 people that attended the march in Millenium Square where officers monitored the event which was attended by a number of campaign groups.

Protestors also conducted a march from and back to Millennium Square via St George Street and the Headrow.

No arrests were made by police and those attending the event in the main demonstrated social distancing and mask wearing during the static demonstration.

Chief Superintendent Kate Riley of West Yorkshire Police who commanded the policing operation, said:

‘West Yorkshire Police is continuing to work hard to keep the public safe during the ongoing threat from Coronavirus and we are pleased today’s demonstration and march has passed off without incident.

“Officers engaged with those present to ensure public safety.

She added: “We are grateful that those attended the demonstration did so peacefully, with no disorder or incidents of note occurring.”