Yorkshire and Humber given £35 million worth of Culture Recovery Funding

A number of sites in Yorkshire are set to receive funding totalling over £35 million, including Leeds Grand Theatre, Ilkley Cinema, The Piece Hall, and many others.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has announced details of over 2,700 organisations across the country being offered nearly £400 million in grants and loans to help the culture and heritage sector reopen and recover.

This brings the Government's total investment across grants, capital and repayable finance from the Culture Recovery Fund so far to more than £1.2 billion across over 5,000 individual cultural and heritage organisations and sites.

The funding was reserved in the first round of the £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund to allow the Government to respond to the changing public health picture.

With more than 70% of funding going outside of London, it will help organisations across the country as they welcome back visitors and return to normal operating models in the months ahead.

Cottage Road Cinema, Leeds - £34,412

Ilkley Cinema, Ilkley - £40,398

Palace Cinema, Malton - £21,490

Paramount Cinema, Penistone - £15,429

Parkway Cinema, Barnsley - £72,763

Picture House, Keighley - £39,598

Plaza Cinema, Skipton - £48,641

Rex, Elland - £34,066

Savoy Cinema, Doncaster - £70,621

Showroom, Sheffield - £174,916

The Station Cinema, Richmond - £67,631

Wetherby Film Theatre, Wetherby - £45,579

The first round of grants and repayable finance totalling more than £800 million were allocated to ensure the immediate survival of 3,800 cultural organisations and heritage sites across the country.

This second tranche of funding builds on the lifeline grants already awarded to support museums, theatres, performance venues, historic sites and cinemas as they reopen to audiences and visitors throughout the spring and summer.

A further £6.5 million has been awarded by the British Film Institute to independent cinemas including £138,333 for the East Finchley’s Phoenix Cinema, Britain’s oldest cinema in continuous use where Dame Judi Dench is a patron, and £45,640 awarded for the Barn Cinema in Dartington, based in a 14th century barn. This brings the number of cinemas supported by the Culture Recovery Fund for Independent Cinemas to 209.

Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, said:

"Our record breaking Culture Recovery Fund has already helped thousands of culture and heritage organisations across the country survive the biggest crisis they've ever faced.

"Now we’re staying by their side as they prepare to welcome the public back through their doors - helping our cultural gems plan for reopening and thrive in the better times ahead."