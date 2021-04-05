Fundraising weekend raises over £100,000 for Mose Masoe Foundation

A weekend of fundraising by the Rugby League community in the UK and Australia has raised over £100,000 for Mose Mosoe and his family.

Over the weekend, Super League clubs supported the cause and a number of players carried his name on their number 10 jerseys, which were then put up for auction. Fans were encouraged to purchase 'virtual tickets' for the weekend’s fixtures.

The former Hull KR player was left paralysed from the chest down following an innocuous tackle in a pre-season game against Wakefield Trinity last January.

The money will be used by the Mose Masoe foundation to offer support to players who suffer serious spinal injuries.