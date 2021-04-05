Two officers assaulted at illegal Lincoln house party

Two police officers were assaulted while responding to a Covid restrictions breach in Lincoln on Saturday night (April 3)

Detectives say they were alerted to an illegal house party at Allison Place, Lincoln. Officers attended and found around 13 people at the address in breach of lockdown regulations - several fines were issued.

A man in his 20s was arrested for breaching Covid-restrictions and it was during this arrest that he assaulted two police officers. One officer sustained a minor injury during the altercation and was taken to hospital to be assessed.

The man was further arrested for assaulting police officers and is currently in police custody.

Under the new regulations, which came into effect on March 29; outdoor gatherings, including in private gardens, are permitted between two households or groups of up to six people from different households.

Mixing indoors with people outside of your household or support bubble is still prohibited.

Lincolnshire police are reminding people to continue respecting Covid regulations and to act responsibly.

Superintendent Lee Pache said: