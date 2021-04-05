Two people killed in crash on M1 near Sheffield

Two people have died following a crash on the M1 near Sheffield last night (4 April)

At around 7:30pm, police were called to reports that a vehicle had left the northbound carriageway between Junctions 30 and 31.

On arrival, the emergency services pronounced two people dead at the scene.

The motorway was closed in both directions for most of the night - one lane of the northbound carriageway remains closed while investigation work continues.

Police say they will provide further updates when possible.