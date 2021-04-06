Video report by Martin Fisher

A record-breaking great-great-grandfather has been honoured by having a pathway named after him in the North Derbyshire village where he lived.

Jack Reynolds, from Hollingwood near Chesterfield, died last April at the age of 108, but after turning 100 he got a tattoo, went on a roller coaster and zip wire - raising thousands for charity.

Jack Reynolds Way was officially opened this morning - close to where he used to live.

Mr Reynolds broke four world records after his 100th birthday - including being the oldest person in the world to get their first tattoo at 104.

Just a year later he bagged another record, as he became the oldest person to ride a roller coaster at the age of 105.

At 106 he set the record for being the oldest person to ride a zip wire, before breaking his fourth world record at the 107, when he hit the silver screen as he starred in Hollyoaks and became the oldest person to act in a soap opera.

Jayne Goodwin, Jack's daughter, said at the unveiling: " He was very adventurous, nothing was a problem the more he did the more he wanted to do nothing was ever exciting enough for him.

"I was determined to let his memory live on because he was such a legend and what a better way to do it than this."

The Mayor of Chesterfield, Glenys Falconer, said: "Nobody will forget Jack Reynolds because every time they use this pathway - the Jack Reynolds Way - they'll remember what a great man he was."

Jack's great-grandchildren said that the pathway was a great way to remember him.