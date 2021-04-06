Decision on Leeds Bradford Airport expansion delayed by Housing Secretary

A decision on the proposed expansion of Leeds Bradford Airport has been delayed "indefinitely" by the government.

The department for Housing, Communities and Local Government had been expected to make a decision on whether to 'call in' the proposal today, but has instead delayed the decision to "allow time for proper consideration" of the proposal.

A statement from the department said that the delay did not indicate what the eventual decision on the plan would be.

In February Leeds City Council granted permission for the development to go ahead after years of controversy.

The £150m expansion of the region's largest airport seeks to demolish the existing passenger pier to accommodate a new terminal building and forecourt area.

A spokesperson for Leeds Bradford Airport, said: "We acknowledge the deadline extension and hope that the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government will uphold Leeds City Council’s approval for our replacement terminal, which will deliver thousands of new jobs and support the region’s economy.

"Our proposals will deliver the UK’s most efficient terminal building, enabling us to become a net-zero airport, building back better and enhancing connectivity within the UK and internationally."

What the expansion could look like. Credit: Leeds Bradford Airport

The Group for Action on Leeds Bradford Airport (GALBA) welcomed the decision by Secretary of State Robert Jenrick to delay the decision.

Chris Foren, chair of GALBA, said: "Over the last few weeks we have seen environmental groups, community groups, MPs, scientists and literally thousands of people, writing directly to the Secretary of State asking for a public inquiry.

"Thousands more have signed our petition. We hope that the delay is a sign that Mr Jenrick is taking those requests very seriously."

Other environmental groups have said that no airport expansion should be taking place anywhere in the UK.

The application also includes plans for the construction of supporting infrastructure, a goods yard and a mechanical-electrical plant.

New car parking, a ‘meet and greet’ building and a separate parking inspection building are also mentioned, as well as a new bus terminal and taxi drop off facilities to the front of the new passenger terminal.

Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) say the plans will improve travel and the economy, supporting 12,650 permanent jobs across the Leeds City Region.

The expansion would see the number of passengers at the airport expand from 4 million to 7 million.