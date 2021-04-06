Doncaster Fire: Crews work through the night to tackle blaze at recycling centre

Fire crews in South Yorkshire have been tackling a blaze through the night at a recycling centre in Balby, Doncaster.

Firefighters were called to the plant at 9.20pm on Monday night - at the height of the fire 12 crews were in attendance, with seven still fighting the fire this morning.

Balbay Carr Bank is currently closed at the junction with Woodfield Way and people in the areas are being asked to keep their doors and windows closed.

Motorists in the area are also being asked to keep windows and vents closed due to the volume of smoke.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the cause of the fire is not known and an investigation will take place.