East Yorkshire country house hoping for tourism boom when lockdown eases

As lockdown restrictions continue to ease staff at one of East Yorkshire's best known coastal attractions are hoping for an influx of visitors.

Sewerby Hall and Gardens near Bridlington has been closed to visitors, apart from residents walking through its grounds, for the duration of the third lockdown.

The cost of maintaining the Elizabethan estate as well as the upkeep of its zoo, which is home to everything from penguins to monkeys, has not gone away.

The attraction, which is run by East Riding of Yorkshire Council, has been boosted by redeployed council staff, who have helped with maintenance work ahead of its reopening.

John Pickering, head zookeeper at Sewerby Hall, said: "I think it's really important that people come and support us, it will be great to see the public back.

"The animals I'm sure are missing the public and that visitor support is really welcome."The zoo and grounds will reopen to visitors when the Government's 'stay local' guidance ends on April 12, although the hall itself will not reopen until May.

Rob Chester, education officer at the hall, said: "It was a bit heartbreaking when the first lockdown started. We were breaking down those barriers - we had lots of events and activities for children.

"Obviously, the hall is closed and we've had to take a lot of our resources online. I think that's one of the things lockdown has really shown us, we do need to go out and these places are here and we should enjoy them."For more information on the hall visit www.sewerbyhall.co.uk