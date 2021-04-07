Captain Tobias fundraising money to pay for new Sheffield Hospital role

An inspirational young fundraiser from Sheffield said that he feels "magnificent" that the city's Children's Hospital will use his donation to fund a new specialist role.

Tobias Weller, 10, who has cerebral palsy and autism, was nicknamed Captain Tobias after he was inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore to do a series of challenges during lockdown which has so far raised more than £150,000.

His exploits around his home in Sheffield have drawn praise from around the UK, including from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Olympic gold medallist Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, who joined him for the end of his second epic marathon in August last year.

And Tobias met his hero, Captain Sir Tom, when he was awarded the very first Captain Tom Young Unsung Hero of the Year award at the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year event in December.

Tobias at Sports Personality of the Year. Credit: PA

Tobias has split the money he has raised between Paces School, in Sheffield – which he attends – and The Children’s Hospital Charity – which supports Sheffield Children’s Hospital, where he has been treated many times.

The charity is going to use the money to create a new two-year Children's Exercise and Physical Activity Therapist post at its Ryegate Centre.

Tobias said: “It makes me feel magnificent.

"If another child managed to achieve what I have achieved because of my fundraising, I’ll be chuffed to bits."

His mum, Ruth Garbutt, said: "The Ryegate Centre plays a huge part in Tobias’ ongoing care.

"He has visited regularly since he was less than a year old, seeing a range of therapists and consultants who endeavour to help Tobias progress as much as possible.

"He genuinely enjoys going and has built up lovely relationships with the staff there. They are amazing – friendly and approachable whilst being extremely hard working."

Credit: PA

Tobias’ physiotherapist at Ryegate, Fran Lace, said: "I’m absolutely delighted that Ruth and Tobias are keen to support the therapy teams in this way and it’s brilliant how Tobias’ own dream interlinks with this role and that his fundraising will be used in such a positive way."

Ms Lace added: "I’m passionate about the wide-ranging benefits of physical activity for everyone and Tobias has proved that with determination and commitment, he can achieve anything. I hope that he will inspire others to try things they previously wouldn’t have and I’m very proud to see his progress."

A year ago, Tobias set out to raise £500 by walking 26.2 miles over three months through his daily exercise in his Sheffield street, using a walker.

When finished that, he embarked on another marathon, this time using a race runner.

Now he is part-way through his new Ironman challenge, which involves adding 180km on his tricycle and a 2.4km swim to his marathon.

More information on the new post can be found here and you can sponsor Tobias on his Just Giving Page.