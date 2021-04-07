Pair walking on West Yorkshire heritage railway line criticised by MP

Two women pictured walking on a railway line with young children in West Yorkshire have been criticised by an MP and railway manager.

The image was shared by Keighley Conservative MP Robbie Moore on Facebook yesterday, with the MP calling the pair "totally irresponsible".

The pair were walking on the Keighley and Worth Valley railway line, which staff have said is still used "intensively" for training runs.

It is thought that many people believe the line is not in use, with KWVR manager Noel Hartley saying that trespassing on the line had increased recently.

Mr Hartley said: "It's incredibly frustrating and disheartening to see people blindly carrying on doing it regardless of the risks involved," he said.

"We have been running engineering trains throughout all of this."

Mr Hartley added: "We've had people taking photos of others doing handstands on the rails last summer, a dog-walking business taking dogs for a walk.

"But it's taking kids for a walk on the railway which is really silly - it starts to instil the idea in children that it's OK to trespass on the railway property."

The railway line is a major tourist attraction and was used in the filming of the Railway Children.