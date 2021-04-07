Yorkshire gearing up for the start of the new cricket season

It might be freezing outside but the return of county cricket tomorrow brings reassurance that summer is just around the corner.

After a truncated 2020 season, 2021 resembles something like normality, with a few notable exceptions.

Most tellingly, supporters won't be allowed inside grounds until the end of next month at the earliest.

Obviously last year we managed to get a little bit of cricket at the end of the summer which was fortunate given the circumstances but it's lovely to get back to what we class as a full season. The lads are excited to be out there and we're hopeful that in a few weeks time we can get a few fans back in the ground. Steven Patterson, Yorkshire CCC Captain

Like last season the two divisional format has been ditched in favour of three groups of six teams, with each side playing ten matches. The top two from each group will form Division One, with the winners of this league crowned County Champions. The top two will also battle it out for the Bob Willis Trophy at Lords.

The players will also have to adapt to new COVID protocols, such as regular hand sanitation breaks and larger/expanded dressing rooms to ensure social distancing.

But it's an old habit Yorkshire are keen to rekindle - winning trophies.

I expect us to go close in all formats. Some would say that's a big statement but we've assembled a very good experienced squad now. We've talked about transition for a while now and those players who've been through that transition are coming out the other side now. They know what first class cricket is about and they know how to perform at that level. Andrew Gale, Yorkshire CCC Coach

Yorkshire begin their championship campaign with a four day game against Glamorgan at Headingley starting tomorrow.

New signing Dom Bess could make his first appearance since signing on a permanent basis during the winter.

Dom Bess Credit: PA

However, all eyes will undoubtedly be on Sheffield born England captain Joe Root, who will come up against his younger brother Billy, now on the books of Glamorgan.

So even with temperatures struggling to get above zero, sibling rivalry could bring some much welcomed heat to Headingley tomorrow.