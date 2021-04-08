Keighley Death: Three arrested after man dies in early hours of morning

Two men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Keighley.

West Yorkshire Police were called to a house on Fell Lane in the town in the early hours of this morning (April 8) after reports that a man was injured.

The man was found to be seriously injured and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

West Yorkshire Police have said that a large cordon will remain in place whilst enquiries are carried out.

Anyone who witnessed anything in the area, or has any further information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13210171973 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.