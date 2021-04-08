M1 Crash: One of victims of fatal crash named

A man who was killed in a crash on the M1 near Sheffield on Sunday evening has been named as Jordan Caster.

Jordan, 19, from Sheffield, was travelling on the motorway in a white Volkswagen Golf which lost control and collided with a crash barrier and several trees.

A second man, aged 22, was also killed in the crash - no other vehicles were involved.

Police are continuing to appeal for any witnesses or dashcam footage of the Golf on the M1 between 7 and 7.29pm to come forward.