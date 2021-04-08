South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service are to assist in the coronavirus vaccine rollout after being trained by the St John Ambulance.

Staff from the service including firefighters, officers and support staff will complete two shifts a month with the ambulance charity as efforts to vaccinate the UK continue.

Fire and rescue staff have already delivered more than 120,000 vaccines nationally.

Chief Fire Officer Alex Johnson, said: "No matter what the challenge is, fire and rescue service staff are ready, willing and able to help our communities wherever it is needed.

"I am very proud of every member of staff who has stepped forward so far to receive this training and incredibly grateful to St John Ambulance for giving us the skills, training and opportunity to do our bit.

"Myself and the other staff who have volunteered really can’t wait to get out to a vaccination centre to support this monumental national effort."

The service was recently presented with an award for their efforts during the pandemic by the High Sheriff of South Yorkshire after staff helped deliver PPE and food to people in the region during the last year.