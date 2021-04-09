Alan Titchmarsh: Prince Philip brought fresh air to the monarchy

Yorkshire-born horticulturist and television presenter Alan Titchmarsh spoke to the Royals in a number of ITV documentaries, which included two programmes on Prince Philip himself.

He spent a year following Prince Philip for a programme celebrating his 90th birthday.

As part of the programme, he did a series of in-depth interviews with the Prince, an experience which he found both enjoyable and challenging.

I did like him an awful lot and when you'd finished an interview and the camera would go off he'd say ‘Come on’ and show you a part of Windsor Castle that you'd never seen before and chat away. I thoroughly enjoyed his company, not just because he was the Duke of Edinburgh and the husband of the sovereign, but because he was someone in whose company it was stimulating and challenging to be. Alan Titchmarsh

The Duke of Edinburgh was the first to open the door to allow cameras in to look at the private life of the Royal Family.He said: "Prince Philip risked losing some of that magic by showing the Royal Family at play and it was a controversial thing to do, but nevertheless showed the Royal Family were human beings, and that I think that very much happened during his ‘reign'."

Following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, Alan Titchmarsh spoke to ITV Calendar News about the close and supportive relationship of the Royal couple.

"The role of sovereign whatever else you think about it is fiendishly lonely," he said.

"To have had a supporter in the Duke of Edinburgh who lived for so long, and was such a support, not without being critical at times, is a most tremendous loss, and I think it will prove the stoicism of the Queen as to how she carries on.

"I think what she will find is that the country is 150% behind her. He led, in a way, by example and that's what he would like to be remembered for - the work he did - if he would admit to wanting to be remembered at all - which is unlikely."

