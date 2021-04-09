play-icon Created with Sketch.

Leaders and prominent figures across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire have paid tribute to His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh who has died aged 99.

Prince Philip, the Queen's consort of more than 70 years, passed away at Windsor Castle on Friday, Buckingham Palace has announced.

He was the longest-serving consort in British history and dedicated decades of his life to royal duty, serving the nation at the monarch’s side.

Tributes have been pouring in, joining the world and Royal Family in mourning for HRH Prince Philip and flags across our region have been lowered to half-mast.

play-icon Created with Sketch.

At York Minster, the bells have been rung 99 times as a mark of respect.

The Archbishop of York the Most Rev Stephen Cottrell expressed his sadness for "a remarkable man."

He said: "I join with many of you across the country as we mourn the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip.

"Prince Philip was a remarkable man who lived a life of service dedicated to his country, to his wife, Queen Elizabeth ll and his family.

"Having become the longest-serving British consort, Prince Philip has been unstinting in his support, leading her Majesty to famously comment 'he has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years'."

"His faith in Jesus Christ was an important part of his life and one which shaped who he was.

"Prince Philip was a patron to hundreds of charitable organisations, covering a wide range of disciplines all of which benefitted from his wit and wisdom and his inquisitive mind.

"Do join me in praying for members of the Royal Family as they mourn and may God bring them comfort. As we give thanks to God for a life lived to the full, may Prince Philip rest in peace and rise in glory."

An area of reflection for His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has been set up inside York Minster. The Minster is currently open for individual, personal prayer.

Leeds Imam and Deputy Chair of Government’s Islamophobia Working Group Qari Asim said he was saddened to hear of the Duke's passing, having met him many times.

He added that he was a man of "exceptional service."

People in the region's towns and cities have spoken to ITV News about the Duke, with many people offering their sympathies to the Queen and the Royal Family.

One woman in Sheffield said that it felt like the "end of an era" whilst others said that they thought he had done a good job in his role.

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Tony Downing paid tribute on behalf of the people of Sheffield.

He said: "I wish to express our great sadness at the news of the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“I recall fondly the enthusiastic welcome given by the people of Sheffield when he accompanied the Queen on a visit to the city in April 2015.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip give out Royal Maundy money, at Sheffield Cathedral in 2015 Credit: PA

"It will be an event that many will remember for the rest of our lives and will remain a significant day in Sheffield’s history.

“As a mark of our respect, flags will be flown at half-mast on civic buildings.Books of Condolence will be made available for people to sign online until the day after the funeral.

"Floral tributes may be laid at the back of the fountains in the Peace Gardens in the city centre.”

Chancellor and Richmond MP Rishi Sunak remembered Prince Philip for his "humour and positivity" thanking him on behalf of the nation.

Sheffield City Region Mayor and former British Army officer Dan Jarvis paid tribute to Prince Philip's bravery during the Second World War.

Former Foreign Secretary Lord William Hague and Baron of Richmond paid tribute to the Duke's sense of humour and "endless dedication to his task".

Lord Harewood paid tribute to the Duke, who visited Harewood in 2002. He said: "All of us here at Harewood are greatly saddened to hear of the death of His Royal HighnessPrince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh.

"Patron and President of hundreds of organisations, he has championed and raised the profile of so many good causes.

The Duke of Edinburgh met the former Leeds United manager Terry Venables during The Queens visit to Harewood House, Leeds in 2002. Credit: PA

"Harewood Staff, Members, our visitors and residents across Leeds will remember with great warmth his visit to Harewood in 2002 on the occasion of The Queen's Golden Jubilee celebrations.

"The flag at Harewood House will fly at half-mast and our deepest sympathies are conveyed to Her Majesty The Queen and the rest of the Royal Family at this sad time."

The world of sport remembers

Sports clubs across the region, many of whom have met Prince Philip over the years have been paying their respects on social media.

Leeds United tweeted to say their thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal family.

Keighley Cougars said they were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Beverley Racecourse remembered the Duke's visit during the Queen's Golden Jubilee tour in 2002

Yorkshire and Glamorgan cricketers observed a two minute silence at Headingley stadium in Leeds.