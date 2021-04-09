Many organisations have set up a 'book of condolence' for people to share their tributes, after the news of the announcement that His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has died, aged 99.

Due to lockdown restrictions, many of these are being set up online. We have gathered a list below, of places you can go to pay your respects.

York Minster

York Minster is open for private prayer, and to light a candle in rememberance, from 3.30pm until 5.30pm Monday to Saturday, and 2.15pm until 4pm on Sundays from today until 18 April.

An evening service will be held at 5:30pm.

On Sunday, an 11am Eucharist and 4pm Evening Prayer, in memory of HRH the Duke of Edinburgh, will take place. Both services will be livestreamed here.

They have also said floral tributes can be brought to Dean’s Park where they will be placed close to the Five Sisters Window.

The Church of England are also collecting tributes on their website.

Lincoln Cathedral

Lincoln Cathedral has opened a webpage where you can offer your memories, light virtual candles and share thoughts of condolence.

The cathedral will hold an Evensong on the death of Duke of Edinburgh this evening in his memory.

There will also be an opportunity to lay flowers outside of the cathedral on the Dean's Green

Ripon Cathedral

Ripon Cathedral is also offering an online book of condolences and paid tribute to Prince Philip saying "in this Easter week, we remember the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.

"It is with hope and confidence that we pray for the soul of Prince Philip, commending him to God’s safe and sure keeping."

Sheffield City Council

The council has said that books of condolence will be made available for people to sign online until the day after the funeral.

Floral tributes may also be laid at the back of the fountains in the Peace Gardens in the city centre.