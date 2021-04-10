Play was stopped in the County Cricket clash between Yorkshire and Glamorgan at Emerald Headingley because of snow.

Ninety minutes of snow from 12.55pm meant there was no further play on day three of Yorkshire’s opening round.

The ground was covered in snow - meaning it was not possible to continue, leaving umpires Paul Baldwin and Russell Warren to abandon the day at 3.30pm.

There were reports of snow elsewhere in the region too.

At Robin Hood's Bay pictures and videos on social media showed snow falling across the area on Saturday afternoon.