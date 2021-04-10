Man arrested on suspicion of murder over fatal stabbing in Leeds

Detectives in Leeds have arrested a man over a fatal stabbing in Leeds.

Officers were called to Bismarck Street in Beeston on Thursday 8th April at 11.53pm after reports that a man was injured at an address. Emergency services were called to the house and pronounced a 51 year old man dead at the scene.

A 57 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A police spokesperson said:"A scene is in place at the address to undergo forensic examination.

The victim and suspect are known to each other.

The investigation is being progressed by detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team. "