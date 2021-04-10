A 51-year-old pedestrian who died after a crash on the A63 last Saturday has been named.

Darren Barker, from Hull, died shortly after two cars collided on Clive Sullivan Way.

Police say his family are being supported by specially trained officers.

The force are continuing to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "A pedestrian who died following a collision involving two cars on the A63, Clive Sullivan Way on Saturday 3 April has been named as 51-year-old Darren Barker from Hull."We were called to reports of a collision shortly before 10.15pm and despite the best efforts of colleagues in the ambulance service, Darren sadly passed away a short time later."His family continue to be supported by specially trained officers."We continue to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 669 of 3 April."