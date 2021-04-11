Businesses make preparations ahead of welcoming back customers

Hundreds of pubs, bars, cafes, non-essential shops and hairdressers across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire are preparing to open their doors tomorrow, as restrictions are set to ease.

The Prime Minister has continued to urge caution, with no changes to social contact rules and many restrictions still in place.

Outdoor gatherings must still be limited to six people or two households, and you must not socialise indoors with anyone you do not live with or have not formed a support bubble with.

In Barnsley, South Yorkshire Covid rates are around three times the national average according to government figures.

Council bosses in the town say they have been working with hospitality venues to keep everyone safe, but admit we all have a responsibility to drive down cases.

Hospitality venues will be able to open for outdoor service, with no requirement for a substantial meal to be served alongside alcohol, and no curfew. The requirement to eat and drink while seated will remain.

The Old George Coffee House in Barnsley is among those excited to welcome back customers.

Owners Andrew and Gareth have been doing takeaways here since the lockdown hit - but knows having seating outside will transform the business.

