Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man shot dead in Sheffield

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was shot dead in Sheffield on April 10.

Police were called to Clough Road at around 9:40pm after reports of a shooting - a 30-year-old man with life-threatening injuries was found at the scene, police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been named by police, as Khuram Javed, a solicitor at Alison Law firm in Sheffield.

Mr Javed had worked for the law firm for over 4 years, starting as a paralegal before qualifying as a solicitor 18 months ago.

Two men, aged 21 and 23, have been arrested on suspicion of Mr Javed's murder and are currently being questioned by South Yorkshire Police.A second man, aged 31, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital via ambulance to receive treatment.

The shooting occurred on Clough Road in Sheffield. Credit: ITV News

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Michael Hakin said: "Our investigation is continuing at pace and my team and I remain keen to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward."It’s believed a confrontation between two parties took place, prior to the fatal shot being fired. "I am urging anyone who witnessed this, or knows what happened, to speak to us. If you hold dash-cam footage and were driving through the area at the time, please check your camera as you may have captured something important."

A statement from Alison Law Solicitors said: "The Alison Law family are devastated to learn of the death of their dear friend and colleague Mr Khuram Javed. A life cut tragically short; our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time."

It continued: "We are in complete shock at the tragic events that have taken place. Khuram was a beloved and hard-working staff member with a bright future ahead of him.

"To all that knew him whether professionally or personally understood what an amazing, loyal and great man he was. We can’t begin to explain how much of a loss his passing will have on us.

"Our hearts go out to his family and friends and especially to his wife and young children in this most difficult time."