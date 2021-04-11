play-icon Created with Sketch.

Tributes have been paid to the ''inspirational'' Duke of Edinburgh across churches in Yorkshire.

Church services commemorated Prince Philip following his death on Friday, as many others watched online due to the pandemic.

The duke died peacefully in his sleep at Windsor Castle on Friday, two months before his 100th birthday.

Donaster Minister's Reverend Dan Parkinson said he was an ''inspiration to many'' as he lead a prayer on Sunday morning.

play-icon Created with Sketch.

It echoed tributes and prayers held across the country.

The Archbishop of Canterbury has paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh during a remembrance service at Canterbury Cathedral on Sunday. He said the Duke had a "remarkable willingness to take the hand he was dealt in life", referring to his duty of service to the Queen and the country.

"For the Royal Family, as for every other, no words can reach into the depth of sorrow that goes into bereavement.

Those who attended the services - socially distanced - heaped praise on Prince Philip for all that he did during his life - some said they had learned more about him since his death.

play-icon Created with Sketch.

The UK is officially in a period of national mourning for the next week, up to and including Philip’s funeral on Saturday afternoon.

Next Saturday’s royal service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, will be like no other, with the Queen and her family wearing face masks and socially distancing as they gather to say their final farewell amid coronavirus restrictions.

Prince Charles and his father, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Speaking from his Gloucestershire home of Highgrove, Charles said his father had "given the most remarkable, devoted service to the Queen, to my family and to the country, but also to the whole of the Commonwealth".

He added: "As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously," and said Philip would be "deeply touched" by the people around the world sharing "our loss and our sorrow".