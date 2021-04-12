Hull veteran walks to raise money just weeks after receiving new leg

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Report by ITV Calendar's Astrid Quinn

Ex-serviceman Jon Hilton was fitted with his prosthetic leg in January and has now set himself the challenge of walking 5K unaided for charity.

Serving in the Royal Engineers for nearly 15 years, Jon left the armed forces in 2009 after suffering with long term injuries. Last year, he decided to have his left lower leg amputated, following years of pain from his injuries.

Jon Hilton is hoping to raise £13,000 for armed forces charities by completing a 5K on the 13th April. Credit: Rob Whitrow Photography Ltd

Jon underwent surgery in November 2020. One month later he had a fall at his home, causing huge damage to his blood vessels, meaning he would have to undergo a second amputation to shorten his stump.

Jon was fitted with his prosthetic leg on 15 January and decided he needed to set himself a challenge.

He aims to walk 5K unaided around East Park, a route he ran previously for charity days before his first amputation.

Jon's 5K run in East Park in Hull, just days before his first amputation.

He will be taking part in the charity walk on 13 April to raise money for armed forces groups; Blesma, SSAFA, Royal Bilton British Legion Hull and Hull4Heroes.

Jon said he chose these charities as they have "supported him through" what hasbeen" one of his "hardest battles”.

You can head to Jon's Crowdfunding page by clicking here.