A woman and two men have been charged with murder after a man died in Keighley last week.

Emergency services were called to a house on Fell Lane on April 8 after reports that a man had been seriously injured.

The victim, who was in his 40s, was taken to hospital where he later died.

Angela Thornton, Anthony Atha and Leslie Walker will all appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning, all charged with the man's murder.