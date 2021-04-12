Two Lincolnshire schoolboys commended by police after reporting discarded knife

Two Lincolnshire schoolboys have been commended by the police for their "outstanding" decision to report a knife they spotted on the way to school.

Diego and Cohen, who are both 10-years-old, saw the knife underneath a car whilst walking to St Peter at Gowts Church of England School in Lincoln.

The two boys, who are in Year 6 at the school, reported the knife to their teacher who called the police.

The boys said: "We spotted something shiny under the car and then we realised it was a knife. We knew that we shouldn't touch it but that we had to let someone know, so we told our teacher straight away.

"It was really scary as we were worried that someone might find it and use it to do something bad with it like hurt themselves or someone else."

The knife spotted by the boys. Credit: Lincolnshire Police

The knife was retrieved by PCSO James Lingard, who praised the boys for their actions.

"Cohen and Diego made an outstanding decision and their quick thinking ensured that we could take the knife away before anyone could move it," he said.

"It is still a mystery how the knife got there but we don't believe it had been used in any crime thankfully and it's now been destroyed."

Emma Bradley, Year 6 teacher at the school, says: "It is really heart-warming for us to see our pupils making a difference in the local community."We are really proud of the actions of Cohen and Diego and both are absolutely over the moon to have been recognised by the police."

Diego and Cohen added: "Our school and our parents were really pleased that we made a good choice and it was really exciting that officer Lingard came to see us at school too."