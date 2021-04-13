A pensioner who has just celebrated her 105th birthday says the secret to her long life is her daily dose of cod liver oil and the odd glass of sherry.

Phyllis Ferguson, better known as Peggy, has just enjoyed her milestone 105th birthday at Ebor Court care home in Nether Poppleton where she lives.

She was treated to deliveries of flowers, balloons, boxes of chocolates, presents and cards from friends and family.

Peggy was born in Knaresborough in 1916, one of nine children, who worked together making women's clothes. She left school aged 14 and went to work at Ackrill’s Printers, based in Harrogate.

Throughout her working life, Peggy also took up post as a Ticketing Clerk at the Knaresborough ticket office and as a packer on the production line at the infamous Rowntree’s factory in York.It was whilst working at the ticket office that Peggy met her husband, Alan Ferguson. The pair married in 1943 and spent an incredible 71 years together. They had one son and often enjoyed caravan holidays around the UK including Scotland, Ireland and seaside towns such as Filey.A surprise visit from her niece helped Peggy to continue her celebrations and the Ebor Court team made sure Peggy had a special day by singing ‘happy birthday’ and presenting her with a freshly baked chocolate birthday cake.

I have had a wonderful birthday and really enjoyed myself. I firmly believe the secret to a long life is staying healthy, I always take my cod liver oil tablets, but I do think a little glass of my favourite Harvey's Sherry helps too! I am very thankful to the staff at Ebor Court for everything they have done – my cake was beautiful; the team have made me feel very special’. Peggy Ferguson

Manager, Susie Carman , said, being involved in such 'monumental celebrations was a huge privilege.'

She added:"I am thrilled Peggy enjoyed her 105th birthday and felt truly special, she is such a wonderful lady and completely deserves it’.