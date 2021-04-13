15 year old cyclist killed in Beverley crash named by police
A teenage cyclist who died after being involved in a crash with a car in Beverley has been named by police.
Riley Ketley, who was 15 years old, was cycling on Woodhall Way at 9.30pm on Thursday 8th April when the collision happened.
Emergency services attended the scene and Riley was taken to hospital where he later died.
We were called to reports of a collision at 9:30pm and despite the best efforts of all involved, Riley sadly passed away at hospital. The boy’s family continue to be supported by specially trained officers at this devastating time and have asked for privacy. We continue to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 523 of 8 April.