Police investigating a sex attack in Bradford make picture appeal
A teenager has been sexually assaulted after being dragged into a garden by a man in Bradford.
The 15 year old girl was walking along St Mary's Road, off Sticker Lane in the city, just after 11pm on 25th March when she was grabbed by a man. He kissed her and pulled her into a garden where the sex attack took place.
She managed to escape and ran home where she called the police.
Police are issuing a picture of a man who they are keen to identify and speak to, who was in the area at the time of the incident. Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, recognise the person pictured, or has any further information is asked to contact Bradford Safeguarding Unit via 101 quoting crime reference number 13210149722 or online via https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat