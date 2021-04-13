play-icon Created with Sketch.

Katie Oscroft reports

The first Moderna jab in England to be given out as part of the mass vaccination programme against Covid has gone to a 28 year old solicitor in Sheffield this morning.

Emily Sanderson has underlying health issues and was supposed to recieve the Astrazenca jab at Sheffield Arena, until it was deemed unsuitable for under 30's because of a possible link to extremely rare bloodclots.

Sheffield Arena is one of the first places in the country to deliver the newest Covid vaccine.

It is one of 20 sites offering the Moderna jab from today - More than 27 million people in England have now had their first vaccine.

It is the third vaccine to be added to the NHS “armoury”, alongside the jabs from Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

For those aged 18-29 who are eligible for a jab, the Moderna vaccine will provide another alternative to the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

The news comes as the government confirmed that it has met its target of offering a Covid-19 vaccine to the highest priority groups by mid-April – those over the age of 50, people who are clinically extremely vulnerable and frontline health and social care workers.

And the next phase of the vaccination programme – for healthy adults under the age of 50 – is expected to begin this week.

The Vaccines Taskforce has secured 17 million doses of the Moderna vaccine for the UK.

Moderna can be stored for 30 days at normal fridge temperatures, but should it need to be stored for longer it can last for six months at -20C.