Doncaster-born fashion designer and star of award-winning Netflix show Queer Eye, Tan France has announced he and his husband are expecting a baby.

Posting the news on Instagram Tan said that the couple had found a surrogate who would be having the child for them.

He also said that the child would be born in the summer.

He added: "Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love."

Tan was born in Doncaster and studied fashion at Doncaster College before working for fashion designers Zara and Selfridges.

He now lives in the United States of America working as a fashion expert on Queer Eye.