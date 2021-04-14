Duke of Edinburgh: Prince remembered by staff from Royal Yacht Britannia

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by Chris Kiddey

His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has been remembered by some of the Yorkshire men who served on the Royal Yacht Britannia.

The Yacht was the former Royal Yacht of Queen Elizabeth II and conveyed the Queen and The Duke on hundreds of visits around the world.

Prince Philip served in the Royal Navy during World War II and said in an interview in 2017 that he was "sad" when the ship was decommissioned in 1997 saying she could have sailed for another 50 years.

During World War Two The Duke was mentioned in despatches while on the Battleship HMS and by the time he was 21 he'd been appointed First Lieutenant of the destroyer, HMS Wallace.

Post-war he rose to the rank of Commander but his naval career came to an end after his marriage to the Queen.

Dennis Green, from Goole, was a radio operator on the Yacht, he said: "He [Philip] was a very good sailor. A good war record.

"Obviously, when he met the Queen he was going far in the Royal Navy. I think he would have finished up First Sea Lord. I think he has left a hell, of a legacy hasn't he and a quite a big hole in the royal family."

Able Seaman Tony Wilkinson, from Ripponden, was one of those able to share some of the Royal family's happiest times.

He said: "Looking back it almost seems unreal that I did it but it was a fantastic once in a lifetime achievement for me to get on the yacht - without a doubt, it was the place for them to relax away from the public gaze and just do things we all do in our everyday life but we all take for granted."

Former Petty officer Allan Jones, from Birstall, also saw the more relaxed side of the Duke - and his famous sense of humour.

"He was a sociable sort of guy," he said.

"He had a wicked sense of humour you know, he was always the sort of guy that would look for the funny side of things.

"You'd say something serious and he was the first, if he could turn it into something funny he would do, he was genuine, a genuine sort of bloke - he always looked for the funny side of people."