A machete attack in Leeds in which a teenager's hand was "completely severed" could be linked to other incidents involving rival gangs, police have said.

The 18-year-old is receiving treatment in hospital after the attack on Stanks Parade in Swarcliffe, Leeds, at about 9:30pm on Tuesday, West Yorkshire Police said.

Police have been granted extra stop-and-search powers to try to prevent further serious violent offences.

A force spokesman said: "It follows an incident at about 9.30pm last night where an 18-year-old man was assaulted with a machete and his hand completely severed. He is continuing to receive treatment in hospital."

Officers in an area of east Leeds, near the A64 York Road, will be able to search people or vehicles for offensive or dangerous weapons and instruments without needing reasonable grounds to suspect those being searched.

The order, made under section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, will last until around 3pm on Thursday but will be reviewed before it expires.

A stop and search order will be in place in parts of Leeds tonight and tomorrow. Credit: ITV News

Police said a number of people have been arrested and charged in relation to the previous incidents, which include assaults and criminal damage.

Superintendent Russ Hughes, of Leeds District, said: "The incident last night has resulted in a particularly nasty injury being caused to a young man with a machete and I know people in the community will be as shocked and appalled as we are at this level of violence.

"While detectives from Leeds District CID are still working to establish the full circumstances, we believe this attack may be linked to other previous incidents involving rival groups."

Police said officers will increase their patrols and presence in the area.

Anyone who saw the incident or has any information that could help the investigation is asked to contact police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.