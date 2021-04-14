Murder investigation launched after death of woman, 26, in Leeds
Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Leeds.
Her body was found after officers attended a property on Broadway in Horsforth on Tuesday afternoon.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
The woman has not yet been formally identified but it's believed she was local and aged 26. Her family have been informed.
Our enquiries into this tragic incident are in their early stages. A young woman has lost her life and an investigation is underway to establish what has taken place within this property. We would urge anyone who has any information that could help our enquiries into this woman's death to please contact us.