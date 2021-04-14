West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a teenager had his hand cut off in a machete attack in Leeds last night.

Emergency Services were called to Stanks Parade in the Swarcliffe area of the city at around 9:30pm on April 13 - the 18-year-old victim was taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

Police have said that his condition is not life-threatening.

A large scene remains in place around Stanks Parade to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches.

Credit: ITV News

Detective Inspector Guy Shackleton, of Leeds District CID, said: "We are treating this incident very seriously and are carrying out a detailed and comprehensive investigation to establish the full circumstances and identify those responsible.

"The victim has suffered an extremely serious injury and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

"We have already spoken to a number of witnesses but would still like to hear from anyone who saw any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation."

DI Shackleton added that a "visible" police presence would be in the area to reassure people.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210182460 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.