Extra measures announced at Sheffield Endcliffe Park after antisocial behaviour

Sheffield City Council and South Yorkshire Police have announced they will be taking steps to minimise litter and antisocial behaviour at Endcliffe Park.

The move comes after the park attracted large amounts of people as lockdown measures eased in England, with piles of litter being left.

The council said that most people are adhering to covid restrictions in the park, but there had still been complaints of noise and public urination.

New measures in place at the park include:

The driveway car park closed daily at 5pm with signage added.

Toilet opening hours increased to 6.45pm everyday.

Covid marshals continue to patrol and advise in good weather and early evenings.

Enforcement officers will support the area when possible.

Extra signage about disposing of waste responsibly.

Additional bins and more frequent emptying.

South Yorkshire Police will provide additional presence based on weather forecasts and intelligence reports.

Ruth Bell, Head of Parks and Countryside at Sheffield City Council, said: "It was great to see so many people enjoying the sunshine in our parks during the first bout of hot weather earlier this month, but the scenes the morning after were not so pleasant.

"Our hard-working staff and volunteers did an amazing job clearing up, and the public reaction that followed from local people was very encouraging.

"We’ve stepped up measures and are doing everything possible to keep on top of waste issues and we have already seen a significant improvement since then."

Officials are asking people to compact their rubbish before disposing of it to make room in bins.

Superintendent Simon Verrall of South Yorkshire Police said: "As lockdown restrictions lift, we want everyone to make the most of what our fantastic city has to offer, including our parks and green spaces, but I am reminding people to please do this responsibly.

"Our officers are working really hard alongside Sheffield City Council to ensure measures are in place to prevent the scenes in Endcliffe Park happening again."