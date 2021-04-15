Leeds machete attack: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A 24-year-old man has been on suspicion of attempted murder after a machete attack in Leeds which saw a teenager have his hand cut off.

The attack occurred on Stanks Parade in the Swarcliffe area of the city on Tuesday night, a stop and search order for parts of East Leeds has been extended until Friday afternoon.

The order means that police don't need probable cause to search people.

Superintendent Russ Hughes, of Leeds District, said: "The continued use of Section 60 powers is a legitimate tactic that gives us an enhanced ability to target and deter those carrying weapons and therefore prevent serious violence."

Credit: ITV News

West Yorkshire Police have also arrested a 13-year-old male on suspicion of criminal damage in relation to an incident at an address on April 9, which is believed to be linked.

There are appeals for anyone who witnessed the attack to come forward.

Detective Inspector Guy Shackleton, of Leeds District CID, said: "We are building up a picture of the events immediately surrounding this attack and it is clear from our enquiries that a number of people were involved and we are still keen for any information that could assist us in identifying them."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210182460 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.