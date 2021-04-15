Man arrested after pedestrian, 72, dies after being hit by car in Leeds

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a pedestrian was killed in Leeds.

The victim, aged 72, was hit by a white Hyundai i30 on Scott Hall Road in the city on April 17 at around 6:37pm - police are appealing for witnesses.

Emergency services attended the incident, at the junction with Mexborough Street and Buslingthorpe Lane, and provided medical assistance to the elderly gentlemen, who passed away at the scene.

DS Fiona Allan, West Yorkshire Police, said: "A full investigation has been launched into this clearly very serious collision in Leeds in which a man has sadly lost his life.

"We are appealing for witnesses and would like to speak with anyone who saw the collision, either the pedestrian or car just before it occurred, or who has any mobile phone or dashcam footage which could assist enquiries.

"Information can be given to the Major Collision and Enquiry Team on 101 referencing police log 1405 of April 14."