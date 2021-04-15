RSPCA appeal after rabbit abandoned in West Yorkshire park

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a rabbit in "very poor condition" was abandoned in a box in a West Yorkshire park.

The bunny was found in Lister Park near the botanical gardens in Bradford on April 8, the animal had severely overgrown nails and an infected eye according to the RSPCA.

The charity said that the lop-eared rabbit was also suffering from fur loss.

RSPCA Inspector Natalie Taylor, who is investigating the incident, said: "This poor rabbit was in a very poor state when found and had been abandoned in a box in a park in the cold.

"He was in very poor condition and clearly needed veterinary attention.

"We know that people’s circumstances can change which may mean they can no longer care for their pets but there is never an excuse to abandon an animal, especially one that is clearly so vulnerable and in need of help."

The rabbit is being cared for at the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District branch.

Natalie is now asking anyone with information about how the rabbit was abandoned to contact the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.