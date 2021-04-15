Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has contracted pneumonia and blood clots on the lungs following a recent bout of coronavirus.

The 46 year old only returned to the touchline on Tuesday following a spell in self isolation and he will now be absent from the club once again. He's expected to miss this Saturday's game against Bristol City and next Tuesday's game against Blackburn.

I have developed pneumonia as a result of Covid-19, with blood clots on the lungs and extreme discomfort. I am gutted to be away but I understand the situation and the course of action I must take. Darren Moore, Sheffield Wednesday Manager

Moore was appointed Wednesday manager last month and the club are currently second bottom of the Championship, eight points from safety with five games left to play.