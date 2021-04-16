An East Yorkshire man who was killed with a crossbow by his neighbour is ruled to have died unlawfully.

Shane Gilmer died after his next next-door neighbour, Anthony Lawrence, broke into his house in the village of Southburn, near Driffield, East Yorkshire, in January 2018, Lawrence was later found dead in a camper van in North Yorkshire.

Mr Gilmer's partner Laura Sugden was also shot by Lawrence but survived the attack.

On Friday, an inquest jury in Hull concluded that Mr Gilmer was unlawfully killed.

Ms Sugden said that it is "unbelievable" that ownership of "such a lethal, medieval weapon" remains unregulated.

The coroner said that he is writing to the Home Secretary about his concerns over crossbow sales.

Anthony Lawrence was found dead after the attack.

Speaking outside court, Ms Sugden said: "Shane was murdered in the most cruel and terrifying way imaginable.

"It is unbelievable that the sale and ownership of such a lethal, medieval weapon remains unregulated in our modern society.

"There are no laws in place to help prevent crossbows from falling into the hands of twisted and dangerous individuals like Anthony Lawrence."

Ms Sugden, who was pregnant at the time of the attack and has since had another daughter, said: "This lethal weapon has been forgotten about in the Government's strategy on tackling gun and knife crime.

"That's why today, in loving memory of Shane, and to honour our beautiful daughter that he never got to meet, I am launching a campaign to call for legislation governing crossbows to be brought in line with firearms laws.

"Over the coming weeks, I will be speaking with MPs and the Home Secretary to see what can be done to reform crossbows laws.

"I'd like to thank my family, friends and legal team for their unwavering support through such a truly harrowing experience."