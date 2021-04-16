Dog so matted he couldn't move now pampered by new family

A dog who was so filthy that he could barely walk when rescued from North Yorkshire is now being pampered by his new family.

Frankie, a four-year-old terrier cross, was abandoned in Sowerby Bridge with another dog in August - he was treated at the Leeds and Wakefield RSPCA branch before being matched with Tracey Williamson in Leeds.

Tracey said: "My heart melted when I saw his photo. He looked like our late dog and we completely fell in love with him.

"We submitted an application and kept our fingers crossed but weren’t holding out much hope as we knew how much interest there had been in rescue dogs during lockdown."

Frankie's transformation. Credit: RSPCA

Frankie was matched with Tracey and her Westie dog and moved in with the family last autumn.

They are now trying to build up the dog's confidence and get him used to being around other dogs.

"We were so excited when we were chosen to adopt him," Tracey said.

"He’s settled in really well. He can be a little nervous of new things but he’s really growing in confidence.

"When we first got him he was quite anxious on the lead and going out and about but now he absolutely loves his walks.

"It’s such a huge transformation from the matted little dog who arrived at the RSPCA centre in such a state.

"It breaks our hearts to think how he was treated before and we hope, in time, that he’ll forget about his past."