Leeds Machete attack: Man charged over severed hand attack

A man will appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today charged with conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm after a teenager had his hand "severed".

George Johns, aged 24, has also been charged with violent disorder after the machete attack on Stanks Parade in Leeds on Tuesday night.

A stop and search order is in place in parts of east Leeds until this afternoon following the assault.

West Yorkshire Police have said that enquiries into the assault are still ongoing and that any information is welcome.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.