Leeds NHS install giant sunflowers to promote mental health

Giant sunflowers have been "planted" in six of Leeds' most popular parks by the NHS to remind people to look after their mental health.

The 1.2-metre flowers all feature the phrase: "Looking after your mind is just as important as your body" and have a QR code that people can use to access the NHS' webpage with mental health support resources.

The sunflowers have been placed in the following places:

Temple Newsam

Roundhay Park

Kirkstall Abbey

Pudsey Park

Armley Park

Branstead Park

Dr Jason Broch, a GP in Leeds and Clinical Chair at NHS Leeds Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said: "We know that the past 12 months has put an enormous strain on many people’s mental health.

"Getting out and about into nature is a great way to boost the mood so what better way to reach people than in some of the city’s most popular parks and green spaces.

"The sunflower is a symbol of strength, positivity and happiness and provides an eye-catching way to promote mental health awareness."

The flowers will be in place until the end of April.