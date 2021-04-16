There are various services of remembrance being held for His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh across the region.

The funeral for Prince Philip will be held at Windsor Castle on Saturday April 17 at 3pm with just 30 people in attendance because of coronavirus restrictions.

The public have been told not to attend Windsor on the day, or any of the other Palaces in the days leading up to the funeral, and only the Royal Family will be in attendance at St George's Chapel.

The funeral will be shown on ITV.

Leeds Minster

A special service is being recorded at the cathedral today - it will be streamed on Leeds City Council's YouTube channel this evening at 6PM.

The service will be led by Rector of Leeds, The Reverend Canon Sam Corley, with the Archbishop of Leeds The Right Reverend Nick Baines giving a sermon.

The service is being streamed online so that members of the public can pay their respects whilst adhering to Covid restrictions.

Ripon Cathedral

A service of Evensong will be held at the Cathedral at 6pm this evening - the event is ticketed and will be streamed online.

Members of the public will be permitted to go to the Cathedral at any time on Saturday to pay their respects.

York Minster

A service of Evensong will be held at 5.30pm this evening and will be streamed online here.

Last week the Archbishop of York, The Most Rev Stephen Cottrell said: "Prince Philip was a remarkable man who lived a life of service dedicated to his country, to his wife, Queen Elizabeth ll and his family.

"Having become the longest-serving British consort, Prince Philip has been unstinting in his support, leading her Majesty to famously comment 'he has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years'."

Hull Minster

A service remembering the Duke's life was held last night and can be watched on the Cathedral's website.

Members of the public are allowed to visit the Cathedral over the weekend to light a candle and remember Prince Philip.

The doors will be open from 10am-4pm on April 17 and between 1pm-5pm on April 18.

Southwell Minster

A service is being held at Southwell Cathedral at 4.30pm this afternoon. The service will be led by the Bishop of Southwell and Nottingham the Rt Revd Paul Williams.

People can book tickets for the service and can watch it online at the Cathedral's website.

Sheffield Cathedral

A service will be held this evening at 7.30pm and will be streamed on the Cathedral's Facebook and Youtube pages.