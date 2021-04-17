Police in South Yorkshire have launched a murder inquiry following the death of a 32 year old man in Sheffield.

Emergency services were called to Fretson Green in the early hours of Saturday April 17th after reports a man had been seriously injured. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

HIs family have been told and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police are treating his death as suspicious and are appealing for witnesses.

Flowers laid at the scene where the 32 year old man lost his life Credit: ITV Calendar

I know this incident will concern the community who live in the Manor area and I’d like to reassure the public that we are doing all we can to find those responsible. My appeal today is for anyone who has information about what happened this morning to please come forward and talk to us. Were you in the Fretson Green area either before 12.30am or just after? Did you hear or see anything that was unusual? Did you capture any people or vehicles on your CCTV cameras or dash cams? Even something that seems insignificant or routine could be vital to our investigation. Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton, South Yorkshire Police

Police patrols will be stepped up in the area and house to house enquiries and searches will take place.